PORT DICKSON, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign machinery should utilise the remaining campaign period ahead of tomorrow’s Negeri Sembilan state election to continue working, rather than focusing too much on various election outcome predictions.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said there are currently six surveys making predictions on the outcome of the state election, but their findings differ.

“Six surveys, six different results. There is still time, so work first,” he told reporters after attending the Kembara Inspirasi Belia Akar Umbi (Kibar) Negeri Sembilan 2026 programme at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Panjang here today.

Anwar said this when asked about an Ilham Centre prediction that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), combined, could secure 22 of the 36 Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly seats.

According to the research centre, PH is expected to win at least nine seats in the state election.

Asked about PH’s confidence in winning this election, Anwar said it was better to focus on the campaign and continue working during the remaining campaign period.

Tomorrow, 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, will cast their ballots to elect representatives for the 36 seats.

PH is contesting all 36 seats, followed by BN with 25, Bersatu with 24, PN with 11 and four Independent candidates, while Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia and Parti Sosialis Malaysia are each fielding one candidate.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Anwar called on Malaysians to embrace national month and celebrate it with enthusiasm and a sense of reflection.

He said independence was not merely about freeing the country from colonial rule, but also carried a responsibility for every Malaysian, particularly the younger generation, to safeguard the peace, stability and unity enjoyed today.

“The secret to our country’s peace is political stability and the cooperation of all communities here — Malays, Chinese, Indians, everyone is united. So our young people have a responsibility. You have to preserve, maintain and protect this peace, and safeguard this spirit of cooperation,” he said.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama