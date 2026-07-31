KUALA PILAH, July 31 — Voters should choose trustworthy leaders in tomorrow’s Negeri Sembilan state election to ensure the state continues to be governed effectively, Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said every vote cast would help determine the state’s future direction, including ensuring public funds were managed prudently and development carried out for the people’s benefit.

“If we choose the right leaders, the outcome will be good. But if we choose leaders who are not trustworthy, various problems will arise in the future.

“We want the people’s money to be managed well. We want development to be implemented properly,” he told reporters after flagging off the ‘Jelajah Anak Muda’ programme at the Kuala Pilah Rakan Muda Complex here.

On the campaign, Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, said PH candidates had been receiving a positive response on the ground despite the various narratives and allegations circulating on social media.

He said his observations during campaign visits to several constituencies showed growing enthusiasm among voters, with many Negeri Sembilan natives beginning to return home to cast their ballots.

“The road from Seremban to Kuala Pilah has been congested since this afternoon. When I spoke to relatives and family members living here, they told me many people were either still travelling home or had already arrived. So I believe the spirit to come out and vote this time is strong and encouraging,” he said.

Fahmi also urged Negeri Sembilan voters who were still away from home to return and fulfil their civic responsibility by voting tomorrow.

A total of 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, are eligible to cast their ballots to elect representatives for the 36 seats in the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

PH is contesting all 36 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (25), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) (24), Perikatan Nasional (11) and four independent candidates. Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are each fielding one candidate.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama