Selangor MB tests positive for Covid-19

SHAH ALAM, March 1 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tested positive for Covid-19 following an RT-PCR test today.

Selangor Mentri Besar press secretariat in a statement today informed that Amirudin would undergo self-quarantine for seven days following health protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Health and would return to work on March 8.

The statement said Amirudin apologised for the inconvenience that arose following this development and requested that anyone who was in contact with him within the last 48 hours to undergo screenings for Covid-19.

“Let us pray for the health of his family and all those who are also affected by the Covid-19 infection. May Allah continue to bless and protect us all,” read the statement. ― Bernama