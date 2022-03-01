Pakatan’s first mega ceramah for Johor campaign snagged by fines; Muda event stopped by authorities

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu speaks at the Ceramah Mega, main operations room for DUN N49 Kota Iskandar, Skudai March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 1 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first mega ceramah for its Johor state election campaign tonight set the narrative that the polls were unwanted and only in Barisan Nasional’s (BN) interests.

It featured Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Johor PH chief and Parit Yaani candidate Aminolhuda Hassan, DAP’s state chief and Perling candidate Liew Chin Tong, Amanah state deputy chief and Kota Iskandar candidate Dzulkefly Ahmad and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) Puteri Wangsa candidate Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz.

Together, they said PH had done well during its 22-month rule of the country and that the coalition had originally agreed to uphold and stabilise the Johor state government under Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and BN until the end of the term, which was next year.

PKR’s Kempas candidate Napsiah Khamis was supposed to participate tonight, but she was replaced by her fellow party member Khairul Annuar Zainuddin at the last-minute.

The ceramah attracted about 50 people, but the organisers were issued three compounds of RM1,000 each by the Johor Baru Health Department for failing to set up an entrance and exit lane, speaking without face masks on as well as not abiding by social distancing rules.

Interestingly, Mohamad was speaking about his discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on loosening the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the ceramah just as a team of health inspectors and the police were gathering near the compound of Amanah’s Kota Iskandar operations centre where the ceramah was being held.

“I asked the prime minister if he could give an order to let the ceramah end at 11pm, and not at 10pm, and he (Ismail) said he agreed, even adding that if it were (up to) him, he would extend the time until midnight.

“But then he said he would discuss the matter with the Cabinet,” he told the audience.

Earlier tonight, another ceramah at Muda’s Bukit Permai operations centre was halted by the authorities because it was held within its compound rather than inside the building.

A Muda central executive committee member Dr Mathen Nair, who was speaking when the authorities stopped the party’s event, argued that rental of the building premises obviously included the compound itself.

“They (the authorities) then proceeded to enquire if we had a lease for the office, which we of course did, but we do not see the relevance.

“We adhered to all SOP, gave notice to authorities and obtained all necessary permits, and yet, repeatedly, we are persecuted when other political parties are able to have large-scale gatherings,” he said.

The EC had announced that ceramah, talks, physical campaigning and house-to-house visits will be allowed throughout the 14-day campaign period for the Johor state election.

However, ceramah and campaigns will only be allowed at party offices and official operations rooms with participation limited to 100 people.

As for house-to-house visits, participation must not exceed five people who will also not be allowed to enter homes or meet their occupants.