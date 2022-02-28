Number of flood victims rises in Terengganu, drops in Kelantan

A bridge connecting Kampung Belukar Bukit and Kampung Betong in Ajil, Terengganu has collapsed due to the floods, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu has risen while those in Kelantan have dropped as of 8pm tonight.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 14,002 people from 3,888 families compared to 13,530 people from 3,735 families at noon today.

There are currently 159 relief centres in the state, 35 in Besut, Dungun (29), Setiu (28), Hulu Terengganu (28), Kemaman (23), Kuala Terengganu (nine), Kuala Nerus (six) and Marang (one).

The state disaster management committee secretariat announced that Kemaman had the highest number of evacuees, with 4,420 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,696), Dungun (1,999), Besut (1,622), Setiu (1,291), Kuala Terengganu (622), Kuala Nerus (347) and Marang (five).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage meanwhile reported that only four rivers in four districts were still at danger levels, Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman, Sungai Nerus (Setiu), Sungai Dungun (Dungun) and Sungai Terengganu (Kuala Terengganu).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees dropped to 8,054 people from 2,600 families compared to 8,920 people from 2,862 families this evening.

There are currently 50 relief centres open in the state, 22 in Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah (10), Kuala Krai (eight), Pasir Puteh (six), Machang (three) and Jeli (one).

Meanwhile the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that two main rivers in the state were at danger levels, Sungai Golok at Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah with 24.03 metres (m) and Sungai Kelantan at Temangan, Machang (20.20 m). ― Bernama