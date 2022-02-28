Ministry: Subsidy application for poultry farmers open from Feb 28-June 6

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) said subsidy rate is RM0.60 sen per kilogramme (kg) for poultry farmers and RM0.05 sen per egg for grades A, B and C, involving private breeders, integrator or semi-integrator breeders and also contract breeders. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 ― Subsidy applications for broiler and egg-producing hen breeders are open from today to June 6 for the production of chicken and eggs from February 5 to June 5 (subsidy period).

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) said subsidy rate is RM0.60 sen per kilogramme (kg) for poultry farmers and RM0.05 sen per egg for grades A, B and C, involving private breeders, integrator or semi-integrator breeders and also contract breeders.

A total of RM528.52 million has been allocated for the provision of subsidies which will benefit 2,255 breeders and the payment of the subsidies will be channelled directly to the farmers’ accounts through Agrobank, Mafi said in a statement today.

“Mafi will assess the subsidy provision to ensure that the payment process runs smoothly and all farmers involved can use this subsidy to increase farm operating capacity, as well as ensure a continuous supply of chickens and eggs,” it said.

Mafi said the government hoped that the subsidy would ease the burden of farmers following the increase in costs, especially for feed, which covers 70 per cent of production costs apart from logistics, labour, utilities and medicines.

“The ministry believes the government’s intervention through the provision of subsidies to farmers will be able to stabilise supply and to ensure that the people can buy chicken and eggs at an affordable price,” the statement read.

The subsidy application can be made at any nearest Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) office, while the form and application guidelines can be found at the JPV’s official portal at https://www.dvs.gov.my/index.php/announcements/view/105. ― Bernama