In KL and Raub, two university students plead guilty to posting offensive remarks against King

In the first case, a computer science student of a university was fined RM4,000 for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on Twitter last year. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ―Two university students pleaded guilty for posting offensive remarks against Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in two separate cases at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court and the Raub Sessions Court today.

In the first case, a computer science student of a university was fined RM4,000 for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on Twitter last year.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy pronounced sentence on Nur Azira Azman, 22, after she pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered that she be sentenced to six months’ jail if she failed to pay the fine.

Nur Azira was charged for consciously creating and uploading offensive comments on her Twitter account @nuraziraazmann on 2.59am, April 20, 2021.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang had earlier sought sentence commensurate to the crime as a lesson to Nur Azira, while defence counsel Mahajoth Singh requested a lighter sentence as the accused had cooperated throughout the investigation and regretted her actions.

Meanwhile in Raub, another university student pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today on a charge of posting offensive comments about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the prime minister on social media last year.

Muhammad Luqmanulhakim Mohd Aziz’s admission was recorded in front of Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya as soon as the charge was read to him by the court interpreter.

The accused, 22, from Negri Sembilan was charged with committing the offence at 8.31pm on April 17, 2021 by posting offensive remarks on his Twitter account @hkmlqmn18.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Mat requested a new date for sentencing to allow the prosecution to prepare the facts of the case and sought a bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

Muhammad Luqmanulhakim, who was unrepresented, requested that the amount be reduced to the very minimum as he was not working.

“There are five of us siblings and all are still schooling. My parents are in court today and they work as teachers. If possible, I request that the amount be reduced,” he said.

Ahmad Faizadh allowed bail to be set at RM7,000 with one surety and set April 8 for sentencing. ― Bernama