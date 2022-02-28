Boy, 15, first casualty in Terengganu floods

A resident rides a boat to check the water level at his home following continuous rain in Kampung Ayer Puteh in Kemaman, Terengganu, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 28 ― A 15-year-old boy became the first casualty of the worsening floods in Terengganu, after he was found drowned near his house in Kampung Cheneh Baru in Kemaman at about 3pm today.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim, Muhammad Alimi Hashim, 15, was said to be playing in the one-metre deep flood waters in his yard with two siblings.

“Suddenly, they realised Alimi was missing and alerted the family before searching and finding him drowned. They then contacted police,” he told Bernama tonight.

He said the victim’s body was then sent to Kemaman Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Hanyan advised the public to be more careful and reminded parents to monitor their children because even shallow water was dangerous.

“I would also like to advise anglers, notably hardcore anglers, if you want to go fishing in this flood season, please wear a life jacket. The authorities have issued many reminders on this... please take care of your own safety in this flood season,” he said. ― Bernama