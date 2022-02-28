Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in 11 areas in Klang due to burst pipe

The 11 affected areas are Bandar Putera 2, Bandar Puteri, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Bentara, Jalan Laksamana, Jalan Raja Nong, Jalan Seri Sarawak, Jalan Sg Jati, Jalan Temenggung, Taman Rakyat and Taman Sentosa. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Eleven areas in Klang are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst pipe in Jalan Seruling 59, Taman Seri Andalas, Klang.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri said they would need to carry out emergency work to repair the broken pipe and that the water supply to the affected areas had been shut off since 8pm.

The 11 affected areas are Bandar Putera 2, Bandar Puteri, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Bentara, Jalan Laksamana, Jalan Raja Nong, Jalan Seri Sarawak, Jalan Sg Jati, Jalan Temenggung, Taman Rakyat and Taman Sentosa.

According to her, the repairs are expected to be completed at 4am tomorrow (March 1) and consumers will start receiving water supply after the work is completed.

“Restoration varies depending on the location and distance of the resident’s premises.

“Water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas with priority given to critical premises throughout the duration of this unscheduled water supply disruption,” she said in a statement today.

For the latest information, consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels and at the www.airselangor.com website. ― Bernama