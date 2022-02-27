TNB: Water level at Kenyir dam still below overflow mark

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 27 — The water level in the hydroelectric dam at Kenyir Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) power station is still below the overflow mark and is within control, TNB said in a statement today.

The utility company said continuous monitoring was being carried out and the authorities were updated of the situation on a regular basis.

“The public is advised to seek authentic information and news through TNB’s official channel via TNB Careline’s Facebook or on Twitter @Tenaga_Nasional,” according to the statement.

Today, the social media was abuzz with news claiming that sounds of sirens were heard at the Kenyir dam warning residents in Terengganu, especially those in the Hulu Terengganu district of the possibility of bigger floods because water from the dam would be released.

Meanwhile, several boathouse operators in Tasik Kenyir who were contacted by Bernama hoped that the public would stop spreading the false news on the release of water from the dam.

Sulong Mustafa, 51, said based on his observation, the water level this year was much lower than last year and the water has not overflowed to the parking lot in Pengkalan Gawi as had happened before.

“Don’t spread unverified news because it only causes panic among the public. I myself have been bombarded with all sorts of questions on the matter since this morning. All I can say is that the situation here is still under control and not as bad as claimed,” said Sulong who has been in the houseboat business for the past nine years.

Another boathouse operator, Zalani Endut, 47, said the last time the water level in Tasik Kenyir rose at an alarming level was in 2014.

“Every time it floods, fake videos and news would be shared about the dam water being released when it is not true at all.

“It is better to pray for the floods to be over immediately so that tourism activities at Tasik Kenyir will be able to resume,” he said. — Bernama