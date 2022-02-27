Sibu’s 100-bed field hospital to be operational soon

The beds inside the field hospital in Sibu. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Feb 27 — The 100-bed field hospital at Sibu Hospital is expected to be operational soon, says Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.

According to him, there are still some minor touch-up works going on now.

“This field hospital may be ready to take in Covid-19 patients in two to three weeks’ time,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the facility would have 50 beds for male patients, and another 50 for female patients.

At the handing-over ceremony of the field hospital to Sibu Hospital last month, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had told reporters that the hospital cost RM1.64 million.

On another matter, Dr Nanthakumar advised the public to continue observing the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Avoid crowded places, wash your hands regularly with sanitiser or soap, and wear face masks.

“Seek immediate medical attention if you feel unwell,” he reminded. — Borneo Post