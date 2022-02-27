Number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu continues to rise

Residents of Kampung Teladas in Terengganu travel by boat to a temporary flood relief centre in Kemaman, February 25, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The number of flood victims at evacuation centres (PPS) in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to increase this morning.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 4,335 people from 1,287 families this morning compared to 3,334 people from 931 families last night.

There are now 89 PPS in operation in eight districts in Terengganu — 22 in Setiu, Kemaman (21), Besut (19), Hulu Terengganu (14), Kuala Nerus (five), Dungun (five), Kuala Terengganu (two) and Marang (one).

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Kemaman still has the most number of flood victims at 2,152, followed by Setiu (802), Hulu Terengganu (637), Besut (370), Kuala Nerus (173), Dungun (138), Kuala Terengganu (58) and Marang (five).

In Hulu Terengganu, Lubuk Periuk Village Development and Security Committee chairman Abdul Rasek Ali said eight villagers from four families were moved to a PPS after their houses were flooded last night.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) flood info portal reported that seven rivers in four districts were still above the danger level this morning, namely Sungai Nerus, Sungai Setiu and Sungai Chalok in Setiu; Sungai Berang and Sungai Telemong (Hulu Terengganu); Sungai Besut (Besut) and Sungai Kemaman (Kemaman).

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims rose to 3,222 people from 1,034 families at 8 am today compared to 2,993 people from 881 families yesterday.

The Social Welfare Department Disaster Info Application said 33 PPS had been opened in five districts, with 10 in Pasir Mas, nine each in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah, four in Jeli and one in Pasir Puteh.

The JPS flood info portal said two major rivers in Kelantan were still at the danger level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang with a reading of 21.38 metres (m) and Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (25.05 m).

In Pasir Mas, General Operations Force Tenggara Brigade Commander SAC Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar said 27 personnel were evacuated from four control posts on the banks of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang yesterday after the area was flooded between 0.4 m and 0.5 m. — Bernama