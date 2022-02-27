Johor polls: Guan Eng commends PKR for not retaliating against Muda over Larkin seat

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng thanked PKR for not retaliating against Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for clashing with them for the Larkin seat. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today thanked PKR for not retaliating against Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for clashing with them in the Johor state election for the Larkin seat.

He urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Muda to put their own interest aside and instead focus on maximising the opposition’s chances against their main enemies — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We are disappointed that we could solve all the seats allocation except for one. However we must appreciate what PKR has done in not retaliating against Muda for contesting (against PKR) in Larkin.

“That must be put on record and appreciated. This is in line with Pakatan Harapan’s big tent spirit,” he said during a press conference at Taman Pelangi here today.

Lim was asked to comment on Amanah’s communications director Khalid Samad’s statement that the party will back PKR in Larkin.

He said that the PH family will back the candidate that has the most chance of winning but he did not specifically comment on which candidate that would be.

“DAP has done their responsibility, we do not pass judgement on others,” he said.

PKR election director Fuziah Salleh believes her party has shown its maturity by refusing to “retaliate” against Muda.

The Kuantan MP said that her party’s grassroots members were “hurt” by Muda’s decision to run for the Larkin state seat, but the PKR leadership chose to put its foot down on tit-for-tat tactics by putting up candidates where the newer party would also be contesting.

On February 24, Muda announced that its Johor information chief Rasid Abu Bakar would be its candidate for Larkin, where PKR has already announced Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain as its candidate.

Prior to nomination, the two parties had been friendly to each other as Muda’s president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had once been a minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition federal government, of which PKR is a coalition.