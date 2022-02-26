PM: Malaysia most affected by Rohingya, but Asean members’ hands tied if Myanmar doesn’t want peace in their country

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha at a dinner in conjunction with the prime minister’s official visit at Government House in Bangkok, February 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Feb 26 — Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is of the view that the solution to the Myanmar issue is not in the hands of Asean member countries, but the country itself should be determined to find a solution for its internal issues.

He said that the issue in Myanmar needed to be resolved amicably and comprehensively to safeguard the interests of its people.

In this regard, he hoped that the Five-Point Consensus that had been agreed upon by Asean leaders in April last year could be implemented immediately.

“If Myanmar does not want peace in their country, then there is nothing concrete that can be done by Asean member countries.

“Asean adopts the principle of non-interference, that outside nations will not interfere with the internal affairs of another nation. Therefore, it is important for Myanmar to have the spirit to resolve its internal issues,” he said at a press conference with Malaysian journalists here today, at the end of his three-day official visit to Thailand.

In a meeting with Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan o-cha, Ismail Sabri said that both of them also discussed the Myanmar issue.

On Rohingya refugees, Ismail Sabri said that it was a regional and global issue that needed to be resolved together.

He said that the influx of Rohingya refugees had a direct impact on the recipient countries, including Malaysia.

“Malaysia is most affected by the influx of Rohingya refugees. Thus far, there are more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

“I have already said that this problem should not be handled by one country such as Malaysia,” he said, adding that the issue of Rohingya refugees could be resolved if Myanmar resolved its ethnic issue. — Bernama