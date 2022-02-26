Johor polls: Nomination for 56 seats ended at 10am

Police personnel are seen outside the nomination centre in Larkin February 26, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

OHOR BARU, Feb 26 ― The nomination process for the Johor state election ended at 10am today.

The process, which began at 9am and involved 56 seats, went smoothly and the returning officers in the respective constituencies are expected to announce the eligible candidates after everything has been finalised.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 issued by the Election Commission (EC), no gathering and parade or procession by supporters are allowed.

Only the candidates and their proposers, as well as the seconders, are allowed to enter the nomination centres.― Bernama