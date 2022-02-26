Citrawarna returns after four years

Dancers dressed in traditional Sarawak tribes board a boat at the inauguration of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 on the banks of the Sarawak River, in Kuching, February 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 26 — The launch of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight marked the re-emergence of the tourism carnival after it was last held in 2017.

The ceremony held at the Kuching Waterfront here featured a colourful performance with artistic and cultural themes held on a floating stage along Sungai Sarawak.

Apart from that, the gala which was held under strict compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) also saw a fireworks display as well as a fare-boat parade.

Also gracing the celebration were Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 programme held over four days from Feb 24 aims to bring the general public, especially Sarawakians, closer to Malaysian arts, culture and tourism activities.

In addition, the Citrawarna programme promotes Kuching as a Creative City under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in the field of gastronomy.

The programme included a Sarawak Drum Festival, Sarawak Craft Festival, Malaysian Textile Craft Fashion Show, Gastronomy Exhibition, Sape Concert and Fireworks Show and Water Fountain Musical.

The last time the Citrawarna carnival was held was in 2017 at Dataran Merdeka. — Bernama