MetMalaysia: N. Sumatra earthquake had minimal impact on Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― The impact of the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Sumatra, Indonesia today had a minimal impact on Malaysia, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

He said the department also detected two aftershocks following the strong quake. These aftershocks were detected by the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) as of 4.50pm today, totalling 27 times.

MetMalaysia, he said, would continue to monitor and inform any developments in the event of aftershocks and seismic activities around the affected areas.

“Until now, the information received shows minimal impact or effects of the earthquake on the country (Malaysia),” he said in a statement here today.

MetMalaysia said the earthquake today at 9.39am, with a depth of 10 kilometres, was felt in the west of Peninsular Malaysia, namely Pahang, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

At 12.02pm today, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in the same region, although both earthquakes did not trigger a tsunami warning in Malaysia. ― Bernama