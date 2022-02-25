Malay Mail

Malaysians report feeling tremors after 6.2 magnitude quake in Sumatera

Friday, 25 Feb 2022 10:02 AM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tremors from the earthquake which struck West Sumatera were reportedly felt in parts of Klang Valley this morning. — Picture via Facebook
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysians online reported feeling tremors here, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit West Sumatera this morning around 9.43am local time.

The tremors were reportedly felt in Klang Valley in areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and objects fixed to the walls trembling.

 

 

 

 

MORE TO COME

