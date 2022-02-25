Malaysians report feeling tremors after 6.2 magnitude quake in Sumatera

Tremors from the earthquake which struck West Sumatera were reportedly felt in parts of Klang Valley this morning. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysians online reported feeling tremors here, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit West Sumatera this morning around 9.43am local time.

The tremors were reportedly felt in Klang Valley in areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

Witnesses reported seeing their doors and chairs shaking and objects fixed to the walls trembling.

GB kuat M 6.1 di Utara Sumatra, Indonesia pd 9:39 pg, 25 Feb 2022. Pusat gempa bumi terletak 0.2° U & 100.0° T dgn kdlman 10 km. 76km BL dr Payakumbuh,Indonesia. Tiada ancmn tsunami. Gegaran dirasai di bhgn Barat Smnjg terutama di S'gor, Perak, NSembilan, Melaka & Johor. METMsia pic.twitter.com/4lgKSc2V7G — Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia (@metmalaysia) February 25, 2022

MORE TO COME