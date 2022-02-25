Johor polls: Too early to announce Pejuang’s MB candidate, says Mukhriz

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir during the announcement of candidates for the Johor state election in Muar, Johor, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Feb 25 ― It is too early for Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) to announce its candidate for Johor mentri besar’s (MB) post if the party managed to form a new state government after the state election.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said this in response to the speculation of Johor Pejuang chief Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh to be named Pejuang’s MB candidate.

“For now, we (Pejuang) are still not making such announcement (on MB candidate) because I still think it’s rather premature because we still have to win the (state) election first before someone can be appointed to be the Menteri Besar,” he told reporters after attending Pejuang breakfast programme here today.

Yesterday, Pejuang announced that it will contest 42 seats in the state polls, and named Shahruddin, who is Sri Gading Member of Parliament and former Deputy Works Minister, as its candidate in Machap.

Mukhriz said the target now is to ensure the party’s victory in the state election, rather than just the victory of one candidate.

“I have learned from the Pakatan Harapan’s experience in Melaka (state election) where the focus was given only on the chief minister candidate. Yes, he won, but others did not.

“I had the same experience in Kedah. I was named the MB candidate but I know I have to campaign for other candidates too. There’s no use in winning alone, you cannot be the MB that way, but may end up being the opposition leader, though. But, that’s not our target,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz also expressed hope that the offers made by Pejuang could be accepted by the voters even though the party is new and did not have any proven record in governing a state.

Nomination for the Johor polls is tomorrow, while early voting is on March 8 and polling on March 12. ― Bernama