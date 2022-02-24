Umno rep moots 30pc seat allocation for female candidates in Johor state poll

Rosni said that female candidates should get more seats as over 50 per cent of voters in the state are women. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Rosni Sohar said that female candidates should be allocated at least 30 per cent seats in the upcoming state election.

She said that women should get more seats as over 50 per cent of voters in the state are women, The Star reported.

“We do not just want sweet promises,” said Rosni.

The Wanita Umno secretary also pointed out that voters have accepted the capabilities of female candidates nominated as their representatives in the previous Melaka state election.

“I am sure that by having more candidates in Johor, we will continue to get the support of the voters here.

“I hope the increased number of female candidates in Johor will be an indicator of more women candidates in any state or general election,” she reportedly said.

Rosni also said that women have been loyal to Umno throughout the years and ready to make sacrifices to stabilise the country.

“Women are indisputably the forward foot soldiers for the party and we're ready to serve the country,” she said.

She also stressed that Wanita Umno would work hard to help Barisan Nasional candidates, especially women, win the state election.

In GE14, Umno contested 35 seats in Johor.