PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia hopes for peaceful settlement between Ukraine, Russia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysia hopes that the best possible peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached soon, and subsequently successfully resolve the conflict.

The matter was stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob through his latest post on his official Twitter account, today.

He also expressed regret over the developments in Ukraine and informed that the government’s priority at this time is to ensure that Malaysians in the country are safe.

Earlier, in a press conference at the end of his two-day official visit to Cambodia today, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia was in the process of evacuating 11 of its citizens from Ukraine.

According to international media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced a special military operation in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine.

Following that, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Ukraine has also announced the closure of its airspace for public use, due to the “high risk” to civil aviation. — Bernama