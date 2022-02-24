Malaysia, Cambodia concur that Ukraine-Russia conflict requires peaceful solution, says Cambodian PM Hun Sen

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

PHNOM PENH, Feb 24 — Malaysia and Cambodia feel that the Ukraine-Russia conflict requires a dialogue in seeking a peaceful solution for the two neighbouring countries, says Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

“Although we are far away and a small country, international issues such as this are very concerning to us. Leaders need to discuss the issue with each other.

“The Malaysian Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and I also discuss this issue and what we wish to see is a peaceful solution,” he told the media, here, today when asked on the conflict in the presence of his Malaysian counterpart in conjunction with Ismail Sabri’s official visit to Cambodia.

Asked on Cambodia’s views as the chairman of Asean, on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Hun Sen said Asean had no consensus yet on the matter.

“I and the Malaysian prime minister are of the opinion that Asean needs a strong voice. Therefore, any statement to be issued should have the consensus of Asean including on the Ukraine-Russia issue,” he added.

According to international media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had today, announced martial law across the country as Russian troops entered the border and hit targets around Kyiv, while explosions were heard in many Ukraine cities.

Asked on Malaysia’s take on Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar, Ismail Sabri said he was told that the visit was to bring Asean’s voice and the five-point consensus on the situation in Myanmar.

The five point consensus are — first, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint, second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

Third, a special envoy of the Asean Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of Asean, fourth, Asean shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre, and fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

The Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) is an inter-governmental organisation which aims to facilitate cooperation and coordination among Asean member states and with the United Nations and international organisations for disaster management and emergency response in the Asean region. — Bernama