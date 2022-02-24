Johor polls: Don’t be like Perikatan and BN, Guan Eng tells Muda and PKR over seat clash in Larkin

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan and Muda election campaign in Iskandar Puteri February 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — DAP has expressed hope that the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and PKR will come to an understanding over their state seat candidacy clash in Larkin.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said although it is only one seat, Muda and PKR should avoid becoming like Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“They (Muda and PKR) should try to reach a consensus so that they do not clash in any seats.

“I hope both parties can sit together at the same table and discuss it.

“We don’t want to end up like PN (Perikatan Nasional) and BN (Barisan Nasional). That is our hope,” he said when met by reporters at Hotel Senai in Johor Baru, after announcing the party’s last two state seat candidates for the Johor polls.

The two coalitions, PN and BN, are currently at loggerheads in the run-up to the state election.

The state seat clash was confirmed earlier by Muda president Syed Saddid Abdul Rahman, where he announced that the party would be contesting three additional seats: Machap, Parit Raja and Larkin.

Muda state information chief Rasid Abu Bakar, 28, will be contesting in Larkin, while 32-year-old state deputy chief Sangaran Rawi Sandiran will be contesting the Machap seat.

Previously, PKR had announced Zamil Najwah Arbain as its candidate for Larkin.

Commenting further, Lim said he is also hopeful that Syed Saddiq would run in the Johor state election.

“I also see that Syed Saddiq is not contesting. I hope he too can contest, but it is up to the Muda leadership.

“Because if you want to be a leader, you not only have to win an election, but win the hearts of the people, and most importantly, the agenda proposed,” said Lim.

He added that to be a leader, one must lead from the front and not from behind (dari belakang).

“That’s why Chin Tong (Liew Chin Tong) initially did not want to contest. But in the end, due to party orders, he has agreed and we also said to be a leader, you must lead from the front and not from behind,” he said.

Earlier, Lim announced Liew Chin Tong and Marina Ibrahim as DAP’s candidates for Perling and Skudai respectively.

The candidates for the other 12 seats that DAP will be contesting which were announced prior to today’s event are: