CM: Penang to monitor Covid-19 situation before announcing SOP changes in state operations

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 24 — Penang will monitor the Covid-19 situation in the state before deciding any changes to the SOPs and operation hours for all state government departments and agencies.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state secretary has submitted a report and they will await the latest instructions on the operation hours for government departments and agencies in the state.

He said the operations in many government agencies were affected when staff tested positive for Covid-19 or were identified as close contacts.

“Overall, these factors will have an impact on the quality of the services by government departments and agencies,” he said during a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said the state will wait for further instructions on whether it needs to change the operation hours for its government counter services along with the percentage of workers allowed at any one time.

When asked if official events in the state will be cancelled due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, Chow said the state now rarely organises large scale events.

“Even if there are official events, such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding, strict SOPs were adhered to including requiring attendees to take the RTK test before the event such as in today’s event,” he said.

Chow was referring to the MOU signing ceremony between Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and Malaysia Aviation Group where reporters and all attendees were required to undertake the RTK test before the event.

“Any decision we may make has an impact on the economy and cancelling of events could affect businesses,” he said.

He added that this was why the state is cautious in making any decision so as not to negatively affect the state’s economy and its people.

Meanwhile, Chow also announced that the state will be giving 50,000 free RTK test kits this week to all of the state assemblymen’s service centres.

The state had previously distributed 40,000 RTK test kits in September last year.

“These self-test kits will be distributed to those who need it through their respective assemblyman’s service centres,” he said.

Penang recorded 2,575 new cases at noon on February 23 and it hit the highest-ever recorded cases of 2,601 on Tuesday.