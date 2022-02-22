Nine cops under probe for disciplinary issues, says Kuching police chief

Ahmson said the offences were non-compliance in performing duties, namely in time management and personal matters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 22 — Nine investigation papers have been opened against police personnel here in 2020 and 2021 for disciplinary problems and not crimes, said Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

Speaking at the district police’s monthly assembly at Simpang Tiga yesterday, he said the offences were non-compliance in performing duties, namely in time management and personal matters.

“However, all these cases have been resolved and did not involve drug crimes, corruption and other crimes, but are related to discipline,” Ahsmon explained.

During the assembly, he also reminded all personnel that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has a ban on letting outside influence interfere in police works of various forms such as assignments or investigations.

Describing it as “using any form of outside influence and support for improper purposes or certain interests that could affect the name of PDRM”, he said that the practice must be stopped immediately because the image of PDRM lies in compliance with carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to it.

“If any personnel is found involved in such situation, stern action will be taken under Regulation 4 of Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

“Therefore, police personnel must apply and prioritise high disciplinary values in every assignment either in the field or in the office,” he emphasised.

In the same ceremony, Ahsmon explained that Kuching IPD has implemented Ops Covid-19 compliance actions with parallel dynamics in an effort to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The total number of compounds issued in the operation during the four phases of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) is 2,892 which involved a figure of RM5.3 million,” he said.

He said the success of this action to some extent had boosted public awareness of the need to comply with the standard operating procedures that had been set. — Borneo Post




