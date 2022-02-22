Johor polls: Ng Kor Sim is DAP’s candidate for Jementah

Ng Kor Sim, 39, will be contesting for the Jementah seat under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the Johor state election on March 12. — Screengrab from Facebook/DAP

JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — DAP today announced general manager of a private company Ng Kor Sim, 39, as the candidate who will be contesting for the Jementah seat under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the Johor state election on March 12.

The candidate was announced by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng via Facebook Live.

Ng, who is also a single mother, has actively participated in various community activities since 2015.

DAP had earlier announced its candidates for Tangkak, Paloh, Mengkibol, Penggaram, Stulang, Johor Jaya, Bekok, Bentayan, Pekan Nanas, Senai and Yong Peng. — Bernama