FT minister says no commercial development projects approved at KL retention ponds

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said development projects only involved sites near two flood retention ponds, namely Kolam Wahyu and Kolam Delima in Kepong. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — There have been no commercial development projects approved at six water retention ponds in the city, said Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said instead, development projects only involved sites near two flood retention ponds, namely Kolam Wahyu and Kolam Delima in Kepong here.

However, he said the projects would not affect the ponds’ water-retaining capacity.

“There is no development approval given as claimed previously.

“The development is only at sites near Kolam Taman Wahyu and Kolam Delima but it does not involve the retention ponds,” he told reporters after a briefing session on the status of the flood retention ponds with MPs from the Kuala Lumpur parliamentary constituency, here today.

Shahidan said the process of issuing the land titles for the areas near the two ponds was under the purview of the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines and it did not involve any third party.

It was previously reported that, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had opened an investigation paper on allegations that the status of six flood retention ponds here had been converted for development purposes. — Bernama