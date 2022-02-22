Detainee on Covid-19 treatment flees Kota Kinabatangan Hospital, cops tracking suspect

Police said a drug detainee fled the Kota Kinabatangan Hospital while receiving treatment for Covid-19 today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KINABATANGAN, Feb 22 — A drug detainee fled the Kota Kinabatangan Hospital while receiving treatment for Covid-19 here early today.

Kinabatangan district police chief Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said two policemen on sentry duty found Suhin Mursidi, 37, a Filipino, missing from the detention quarantine room at 2.40am.

The suspect had been arrested for drug possession on February 18 at a plantation worker’s quarters and later tested positive for Covid-19 before being sent to the hospital for treatment.

Dzulbaharin said the man is believed to have escaped via the backdoor and was clad in jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt when last seen.

He said police are tracking the suspect and those with information are urged to contact the district control centre at 089-561890 or case Investigating Officer Insp Norazmeer Azmi via 013-6309080. — Bernama