Defence Minister Hishammuddin tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives for a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur February 8, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is confirmed positive with Covid-19.

The Office of the Senior Defence Minister, in a statement here today, said Hishammuddin, who had received the booster dose, is now undergoing quarantine as required by the Health Ministry.

“He went for the RT-PCR Covid-19 test periodically and also does the self-test through the RTK Antigen method regularly. The last time he did the RT-PCR and got a negative result for Covid-19 was last Friday, Feb 18, ” it said.

According to the statement, the Senior Minister of Defence will continue to monitor and perform appropriate duties throughout his quarantine period.

“Let us all pray that he and other individuals who are infected with Covid-19 will be given speedy recovery by Allah SWT (and) they can be able to return to their daily routine as usual. Insya-Allah,” it said. — Bernama