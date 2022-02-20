Nangka assemblyman says 2,748 young voters registered in state constituency

Dr Annuar Rapaee speaks during a press conference in Sibu November 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Feb 20 — A total of 2,748 new voters, age 18 to 20, have been registered in the N55 Nangka state constituency since the implementation of automatic registration for new voters and Undi 18 from Jan 1.

Nangka assemblyman, Dr Annuar Rapaee said with the registration, the new voters will be able to experience voting for the first time in the coming general election.

“The number is quite large and the voters, aged between 18 and 20, will be voting for the first time. As such, these young voters will be playing an important role in deciding the direction and future of Sarawak and the country.

“Don’t misuse the power and right that exist as it will not only bring a bad effect on themselves but also the people of Sarawak as a whole.

“On the other hand, use it the best possible way to ensure the direction and future of Sarawak is safeguarded,” he said in his speech during a Projek Suara Networking dinner here, last night.

The Suara project, a collaboration between the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) and Owl & Badger Group Sdn Bhd, aimed at understanding the importance and potential of youth participating in the development discourse in Sarawak.

Earlier, Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, urged the young people in the state to bravely express new and good ideas to help the government develop Sarawak into the most advanced state in Malaysia by 2030.

He said the current ruling government is a government which is always ready to hear new and solid ideas from the young people.

As such, he said they should not be afraid to express new ideas to the government.

“The young people in Sarawak have many new ideas, many things can be shared but more importantly come forward and tell the government.

“If you have a new idea just voice it out. We, in Sarawak, need many young people with such criteria. I am a good listener and the ruling government is also a good listener,” he added. — Bernama