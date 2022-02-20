MA63: Sarawak to continue demand for one third of Parliamentary seats, says state asst minister

Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Sarawak did not offer any discount or reduction at all to Petronas and its subsidiaries when it comes to the payment of SST. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Feb 20 — Sarawak will continue to demand one-third of the country’s total parliamentary seats as enshrined in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63), says Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali.

She said it would be welcomed if Sarawak’s demands could be met by the Federal government before the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Whether (the demands can be met) before the election (GE15) or after, I do not know, but we have always brought this matter up, to the highest level and in Parliament,” she said after attending the ‘Let’s Talk With Wanita Pemadam’ programme at the Sarawak State Library in Petra Jaya here today.

“If not, we will continue the struggle (until the demand is met),” she added.

Sarawak currently has 31 out of 222 seats in Parliament. — Bernama