Doctors say no proof suggesting link between availability of paracetamol, Omicron wave

There are no statistics to back the link between a purported supply shortage of paracetamols in the market to the infectious Omicron variant. — Shutterstock.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — There are no statistics to back the link between a purported supply shortage of paracetamols in the market to the infectious Omicron variant, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said.

The New Straits Times reported the president of the umbrella body for doctors, Dr Koh Kar Chai, saying that while there is an irregularity in the supply of paracetamol in the country, there is however no supply shortage.

“Leading brands sell out faster in pharmacies and convenient stores and this is where a shortage is seen. Without actual statistics, it is not known if Omicron infection is the direct cause of it.

“As for increased usage due to the Omicron variant, we know that most cases are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

“It could be that some are just purchasing it in case they become unwell,” he reportedly said.

Koh added that the high rate of vaccination may have caused more people to take the said drug for commonly reported mild side effects like fever or body aches.

Koh also reportedly advised that for those who are allergic to the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, (NSAIDs) which includes aspirin, the only choice of fever medicine will be paracetamol.

“They will have to depend on sponging or baths to bring down a high fever if needed.

“A word of caution to using NSAIDs for fever. Only use it upon consultation with your doctor as it comes with a host of complications if used incorrectly,” he added.

NST reported the Malaysian Pharmacists Society president Amrahi Buang saying that the issue of a supply shortage only involved one brand that produces the drug, adding that other brands of the drug and the generic paracetamol form could still be found in pharmacies and shops.

National news agency Bernama yesterday reported that the shelves of community pharmacies displaying paracetamol, especially from one leading brand, were empty due to high demand during the recent rise in Covid-19 numbers.