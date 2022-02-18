Amanah’s Salahuddin says ample time for PKR and Muda to resolve Johor seat allocation issue

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that there was still time for the two parties to find common ground in resolving the seat distribution that had somehow deteriorated after discussions broke down. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — The issue of seat distribution involving PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for the impending Johor state election is expected to be resolved in an amicable manner, said a Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) leader.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that there was still time for the two parties to find common ground in resolving the seat distribution that had somehow deteriorated after discussions broke down.

He said the spirit of cooperation within Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be a guide to both PKR and Muda to find a solution before nomination day on February 26.

“In the spirit of PH, I am confident that PKR as well as Muda can complete the seat distribution negotiations well.

“In my personal opinion, let both parties solve it together through common ground,” said Salahuddin on the sidelines of Amanah’s Johor state election candidate announcement at Thistle Hotel Johor Baru here today.

Earlier, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the political cooperation talks between his party and PKR for the upcoming state elections had broken down.

He said both parties failed to reach an agreement because PKR had already announced its candidates for all 20 state assembly seats that were allocated to them.

“If there is an overlap of seats between the two parties, Muda will leave the matter to the people’s choice,” said Syed Saddiq.

Following that, several PKR leaders have come out in support of their party by warning that it can do the same to Muda if the youth-led party were to run against its candidates in the Johor polls.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day, with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8.