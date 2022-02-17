Poor supervision contributes to shortcomings in govt departments, says Bukit Aman

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said non-compliance could hamper organisations. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Shortcomings in the administration of government departments are mostly caused by a lack of supervision of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP), said Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said that non-compliance with the SOP and systems could hamper the organisation or departments’ administration.

As such, he said leaders or heads of departments must take stern action against officers or rank and file employees who were found not adhering to the rules or SOP set to prevent any problems from taking place.

“The existing work systems and procedures in government departments are already good but if they are not properly adhered to and supervised, it will lead to many problems,” he said in his speech at the “Integrity in Keeping Government Secrets” programme here today.

According to Ayob Khan, action taken against those who flouted the SOP would prove the leader’s determination in carrying out his duties and responsibilities, and place the department on the right track.

“When subordinates see the seriousness of their leaders, they will be afraid to do the wrong thing. For me, we can no longer just give advice and chances because as civil servants, we have to be responsible,” he said.

He added that there was no room for compromise with problematic staff especially those who like to give excuses when flouting the SOP. — Bernama