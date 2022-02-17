Pakatan must pull out all stops to win state poll, says Johor PKR chief

Syed Ibrahim said the state election served as a ‘battlefront’ for all component parties in PH. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — The Johor state election is regarded as a ‘survival point’ for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its effort to win back the people’s vote and helm the state again.

Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the state election served as a ‘battlefront’ for all component parties in PH, namely PKR, DAP and Amanah, in their preparation for the next general election.

“So, every election machinery has to work hard and set aside differences. The decision on the seats has been made, so let us all work together to help ensure victory for all our candidates,” he said at an online forum organised by the PKR Youth via Facebook last night.

On the allocation of seats among PH component parties for the Johor state election, Syed Ibrahim, who is Ledang Member of Parliament, said the matter had been resolved and an agreed upon by all parties, including the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

“We have concluded on the seat allocation, with 20 for PKR, DAP (14), Amanah (16) and Muda (six),” he added.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama



