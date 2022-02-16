Shafie confirms Warisan will contest in Johor polls

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during the launch of the party’s national chapter at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 16 — Parti Warisan will contest in the Johor state election on March 12, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal confirmed yesterday.

However, he said that the party has yet to decide on the number of seats to be contested.

“This (number of seats) will be announced at the right time,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of Johor Warisan at a restaurant here last night.

Asked whether Warisan will be cooperating with other parties or go solo in the polls, the Semporna MP said the focus now is on the party reaching out to the people.

“However, this (to go solo or form an alliance) will depend on the situation... we want to reach out to those who will not only decide who rules in Johor but also Malaysia,” he said.

On rumours that former Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang has joined Warisan, Mohd Shafie clarified that Mazlan has so far only indicated his interest in helping out the party.

During the event, Mohd Shafie also announced former Kukup assemblyman Suhaimi Salleh as the chief coordinator for Johor Warisan.

Last month, Mazlan, the incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, quit Bersatu, and said he will throw his support behind Barisan Nasional.

The Election Commission has fixed March 12 as polling day for the state election, with nominations on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama