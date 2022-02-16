Sarawak CM: Management of state assembly service centres need improvement

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the launch of the Special Project for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen in Kuching, February 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — The management of State Assembly service centres need to be improved to ensure that development projects in each state constituency do not experience delays, said Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said this was important to ensure that systematic management procedures were in line with the guidelines set out for the projects.

“As such, there must be a service centre manager with calibre in managing finances so that development projects that will be implemented do not face problems or experience delays.

“If the centre can be managed well, it can fulfil its promise to the people. The (financial) records also need to be well-managed to be in line with the audit carried out by the State Implementation Monitoring Unit,” he said at the launch of the Special Project for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Hui Kian and State Implementation Monitoring Unit director Azmi Bujang.

Abang Johari said a total of RM242.5 million has been allocated for all GPS assemblymen to implement the Special Project this year.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari also announced that Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki was appointed as GPS whip. — Bernama