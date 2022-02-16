N. Sembilan has introduced various initiatives to empower the elderly, PwDs, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the needs of these two groups were an important agenda in the presentation of the state budget every year as their future wellbeing were the state’s concern. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 16 — The Negri Sembilan government has always empowered and maintained the dignity of the elderly and people with disabilities (PwD) through various initiatives, especially with the establishment of the PwD Trust Fund, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the needs of these two groups were an important agenda in the presentation of the state budget every year as their future well-being were the state’s concern.

He said the state was the first to set up a PwD Trust Account aimed at coordinating contributions from all parties in ensuring the welfare of the group is protected in various aspects, including their business and education.

“The state government is always looking into what’s best for the future of the group. The PwD Trust Account, a one-stop centre for this group will also be improved from time to time,” he said after a courtesy visit by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi who is also OKU Sentral president.

During the hour-long meeting, Ras Adiba forwarded several proposals in protecting the welfare of the disabled group including imposing a maximum fine of RM500 on individuals who misuse PwD facilities such as parking spaces specially reserved for them

In welcoming the proposal, Aminuddin said he would discuss the matter with the relevant parties soon, adding that the fines collected could be used for repairs of PwD infrastructure facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba said the meeting with Aminuddin today was to establish better cooperation in making the state more elderly and disabled-friendly by 2030, adding that she was pleased with the state’s efforts so far.

“Malaysia is expected to be an ageing country by 2030, so I am very glad to hear that the mentri besar has several plans lined up to ensure the state is prepared by 2030,” she said. — Bernama