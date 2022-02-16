Malaysian Armed Forces chief Affendi Buang conferred Singapore’s highest military award

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was conferred the award for his significant contributions towards enhancing defence cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — The Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was conferred Singapore’s highest military award, the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera) (Distinguished Service Order (Military), by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana this afternoon.

The investiture ceremony was attended by guests including the Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen; Senior Ministers of State for Defence Heng Chee How and Zaqy Mohamad; Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Heng Kee; Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, as well as other senior government officials and military officers from both Singapore and Malaysia.

In a statement, the republic’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said Affendi was conferred the award for his significant contributions towards enhancing defence cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.

Under Affendi’s leadership, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the MAF continued to strengthen longstanding defence ties through flagship bilateral exercises such as Exercise Malapura, Exercise SEMANGAT BERSATU, and Exercise SAREX MALSING, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses.

“These interactions have enabled both armed forces to forge closer rapport and trust,” said Mindef.

It noted that Affendi’s strong commitment to regional defence cooperation has also seen the SAF and the MAF work closely together on platforms such as Malacca Straits Patrol, the Five Power Defence Arrangements, and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)/ADMM-Plus to enhance regional security and stability.

According to MINDEF, Affendi, who is in Singapore from Feb 15 to 17, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana after the investiture.

Prior to the investiture, Affendi reviewed a Guard of Honour, and called on Ng and Ong at the Ministry of Defence.

During the calls, both sides reaffirmed the warm and long-standing bilateral defence ties and discussed both countries’ responses to common regional security challenges.

Affendi also visited the Singapore Air Show 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre yesterday. — Bernama