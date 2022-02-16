In Kelantan, woman killed in horrific slashing, stepson surrenders

Gua Musang district police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said the police found out about the incident after the suspect, a 39-year-old man, turned up at the Bertam Police Station at 4.45pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GUA MUSANG, Feb 16 — A woman was killed after she was allegedly slashed in the neck by her stepson in an incident in Kampung Batu Machang near Jerek, here, this evening.

Gua Musang district police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said the police found out about the incident after the suspect, a 39-year-old man, turned up at the Bertam Police Station here at 4.45pm.

The man told the police that he had killed his 54-year-old stepmother with a machete.

Supt Sik said that the incident was believed to have taken place at 4pm and preliminary investigation found that the suspect was a drug addict who was also experiencing mental problems.

“Only the suspect and the victim were in the house during the incident,” he said in a statement.

“A police investigation at the scene found the weapon used and the victim had died after her neck was severed after being slashed.

He said the body of the victim had been sent to Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama