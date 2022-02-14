Mersing Umno division office broken into

Mersing district police chief, Supt Cyrill Edward Nuing confirmed receiving a report on the incident and said it was being investigated. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MERSING, Feb 14 — The Mersing Umno Division office in Jalan Ismail, here, is believed to have been broken into after some valuable equipment from the premises were found missing.

Mersing Division Puteri Umno chief, Rina Farhana Abdullah said she only realised the break-in at about 8am today when she and a staff were about to start work when they found the main door not locked.

“The door was damaged and a woven white bag containing six Nokia mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, Johor election data, staff consolation vouchers and a file containing the list of names as well as staff attitude report were missing.

“However several laptops near the bag were not taken and the office looked normal and not messy,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief, Supt Cyrill Edward Nuing confirmed receiving a report on the incident and said it was being investigated. — Bernama