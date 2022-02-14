Five Johor DAP reps deny sparking internal feud over seats, vow loyalty to party leadership

DAP flags are seen along a road ahead of the Sarawak State polls in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Feb 14 — Five incumbent DAP assemblymen today denied rebelling and causing an alleged feud within the party’s Johor chapter, and affirmed their support to the leadership.

In a joint statement, the five commented on their possible nomination to defend their seats, stating that personal victories are small compared to the future of the people and the country

“Whatever the outcome that is announced later, we call on all parties to remain calm.

“Defending all DAP seats is a challenging task in this state election. So, we hope the whole party, from the leadership to the grassroots, can mobilise their energy to go through the election together,” they said in the statement.

The five were Tan Hong Pin (Skudai), Ng Yak Howe (Bentayan), Ee Chin Li (Tangkak), Cheo Yee How (Perling) and Yeo Tung Siong (Pekan Nenas).

All five were alleged to be part of a Johor DAP faction that was against state party chief Liew Chin Tong, his deputy Teo Nie Ching and Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin.

This followed claims of an internal “purge” to drop the incumbent assemblymen from the party’s state election line-up, ostensibly for not being aligned to Liew and his leaders.

Today, the five claimed there was a growing call among grassroots members for them to defend their seats.

“There are also local communities as well as party members who have expressed their feelings openly.

“They appealed and fought for us to be nominated again in the Johor state election under DAP.”

The five representatives said they were grateful for their support by the grassroots.

“Indeed, the right of the party’s grassroots to speak out and actively participate in the democratic process must be upheld.

“They are of the opinion that retaining the original candidates in all constituencies is the best strategy for DAP to increase the chances of victory.

“However, there are views that say the party’s image has been tarnished in the process. We regret what had happened,” they said.

Based on a meeting chaired by DAP central election committee chairman Tan Kok Wai on February 9 in Kuala Lumpur, all five expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the party’s central committee.

“We will respect and abide by the party’s decision regarding the Johor state election,” read the statement.

DAP, which is a part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, is expected to contest in 13 state seats in the Johor state election after ceding three seats to the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) recently.

The Opposition PH coalition plans to contest all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day with early voting on March 8. Nomination day is set for February 26.