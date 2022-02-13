Muda doesn’t want Johor seats PKR is offering, sources say

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman with the party’s top leaders during its launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) was not interested in the Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang seats that PKR has offered to it for the Johor state election, sources said.

Instead, they said Muda wanted Kempas, Gambir and Larkin.

According to The Star, the Pakatan Harapan sources said PKR and Muda will finalise the negotiations today.

PKR will contest up to 20 seats for the state election in the event Muda does not accept any of those offered, they added.

“In politics, anything is possible as the negotiation door is always open as nomination day is still a long way to go,” sources were quoted saying.

They added that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to be in Johor tomorrow to announce the PH candidates for Johor.

Three days ago, Johor PKR said it offered Muda three of the party’s seats for the Johor state election.

Before that, Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the three parties had reached an agreement in the interests of broader political cooperation both during and after the state election.

The three parties also agreed that Muda would stand in six of their allocated seats in PH: Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nominations for February 26 and polling for March 12.

The Johor polls will also be the first time that voters aged 18 to 21 will be able to cast their ballots, after the Undi18 Bill was gazetted last year.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said it projected a 70 per cent voter turnout based on the total of 2.597 million eligible voters in the state.