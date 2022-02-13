More than 15 BN Youth candidates proposed for Johor state election, says wing chief

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — More than 15 names have been proposed by Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth to be considered as candidates in the Johor state election next month.

Its chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the candidates had characteristics similar to those submitted in the Melaka polls.

“The candidates are young people who are qualified, skilled, have good academic achievements, and in terms of working with the community, they (are) already known figures in the community,” he told reporters here today.

Apart from that, Asyraf Wajdi also said that the list of candidates submitted also met the criteria set by BN chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, namely winnable, acceptable and likeable.

He said BN Youth would not only focus on the constituencies they will be contesting, but also all the seats contested by the coalition to ensure a big victory in the state election.

“This is because Johor is a reflection of Malaysia in efforts to create a stable and strong government. We also do not focus on one race only and we will ensure all parties, whether Umno, MCA or MIC, win,” he said.

Earlier, Asyraf Wajdi launched the free transport initiative for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), at the Umno Pasir Gudang division office, Bandar Seri Alam, here today.

Also present was Pasir Gudang BN Youth chief, Noor Azleen Ambros.

The Johor state election has been set for March 12. — Bernama