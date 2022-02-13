Minister: RM10m allocated by Rural Development Ministry for income-generating programme this year

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks to the media during a press conference in Putrajaya January 10, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA NERANG, Feb 13 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) says it has prepared an allocation of RM10 million for its income-generating programme this year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that the allocation would enable the target group in the rural B40 group to receive equipment and training to assist their businesses and boost their incomes.

“The programme also helps small-time entrepreneurs own their own kiosks to run their businesses. This is implemented through the Warung [email protected] Assistance under the programme,” he said in a statement here today.

Mahdzir said programme participants will receive equipment assistance with a maximum cost of up to RM10,000 each. Last year some 564 people benefitted from the programme.

This year, Mahdzir said the ministry aims to assist 950 participants through the ministry’s agencies nationwide.

“This includes the [email protected] assistance given to 300 recipients totalling RM2 million,” he said.

On the Warung [email protected] assistance in the state, Mahdzir said that for the first phase of this year, a total of 15 entrepreneurs will receive assistance with a total value of RM75,000.

“For a start, the Warung [email protected] programme in the state will be implemented by the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) in two locations, namely, Padang Terap and Sungai Petani this year,” he added. — Bernama