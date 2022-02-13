Johor polls: Perikatan to draft manifesto based on grassroots, youths’ voice

PN Deputy Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU PAHAT, Feb 13 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) will draft a manifesto for the Johor state election based on the voice of the grassroots, especially young people.

PN Deputy Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said as such, the parties would go down to the grassroots level in all the state constituencies to find out the problems faced by the group.

He said they expect to hear complaints and concerns from young people including on employment, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the Johor polls manifesto, we need to offer at least one new policy and I am confident that all PN leaders will look into the proposals from the grassroots and take it from there.

“Apart from resolving employment issues faced by young people, we will also try to help those in the small and medium industry (SME) sector who have also been affected,” he told reporters after the launch of Johor PN Youth machinery at Parit Besar near here, last night.

The Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief said its youth members would be going down to every level to listen to the concerns of young people and not just merely monitor them on social media.

“Not all young people are active on social media, so we will take the direct approach by meeting those living in the Felda schemes, villages and youths employed in the 3D (dirty, dangerous and difficult) sector.

“These people are seldom active on social media, so we will hear them out,” he said.

When asked to comment on young candidates contesting in the Johor polls, he said it is hoped that the PN top leadership could consider giving 30 per cent of the seats to be contested to young candidates.

“We have already targeted the seats for youth candidates, but it is subject to the decision of the PN central committee. Nevertheless, to us, the most important thing is that the candidate must have credibility, is clean and has been screened and free from corruption,”said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal. — Bernama