Deputy foreign minister to visit Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and France

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar will undertake working visits to the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland from today to Feb 21.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said, Kamarudin will also attend the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris on Feb 22.

“The Deputy Foreign Minister will represent Malaysia at the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo Pacific to promote cooperation in strategic areas in the region,” said the statement.

During the visit, Kamarudin is scheduled to hold meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic as well as his counterpart.

In Austria, he is also scheduled to call on the Secretary General, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria. In Poland, he is scheduled to have a meeting with his counterpart and meet the Deputy Marshal of the Senate.

The visits will focus on strengthening further active and mutually beneficial cooperation with these long-standing partners of Malaysia.

According to Wisma Putra, the working visits will be undertaken in full compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place by the authorities of Malaysia and all the respective countries. — Bernama