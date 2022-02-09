Quartet nabbed over sale of fake sick leave certs in Shah Alam

Azman said that police seized a number of fake sick leave certificates and also equipment to make as well as print them. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — Police arrested two men and two women who are believed to be involved in selling fake sick leave certificates around Shah Alam yesterday.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Azman Ali said that in a raid on a house in Jalan Kaloi 17/17 Section 17, Shah Alam, police also seized a number of fake sick leave certificate documents that had been printed and also equipment to make as well print the sick leave certificates.

“Among the items seized were 62 fake sick leave certificates, five mobile phones of various brands, a computer, a printing machine and two ATM cards,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspects, aged between 22 and 35, have been remanded until Feb 11 to assist in investigations according to Section 420 of the Penal Code for the offence of deception by submitting false documents as valid.

“If convicted, they can be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and also a fine,” he said. — Bernama