New Covid-19 cases near 14,000-mark as Omicron wave begins, 99.5pc exhibiting mild symptoms

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Ministry of Health recorded 13,944 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours in a sharp surge that marks what is likely to be the start of a fresh new infection wave fuelled by the more contagious Omicron variant.

Today’s cases are over 3,000 more than yesterday, pushing the cumulative positive cases close to the three million mark.

But the hospitalisation rate has remained stable to date even as the new dominant variant continues to push daily cases up exponentially. As of yesterday, only 40 per cent of total beds allocated for Covid-19 patients had been utilised.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said out of the 13,944 cases, 99.48 per cent of them were in Categories 1 and 2 ― meaning Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms.

