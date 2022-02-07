Number of flood victims rises in Sabah, according to SDMC secretariat

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said one more flood relief centre (PPS) was opened, bringing to four the number of PPS in Pitas, February 7, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 ― The number of flood victims in Pitas has gone up to 386 people from 117 families at 8pm today, compared to 313 people from 96 families this afternoon.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said one more flood relief centre (PPS) was opened, bringing to four the number of PPS in Pitas.

The latest PPS is at Dewan Kampung Sinukab, housing 73 victims from 21 families, while the other three PPS are at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Pitas II with 108 victims from 41 families; Dewan SK Rukom (132 victims from 35 families); and Dewan Kampung Kusilad (73 victims from 20 families).

All the PPS were activated to house residents from eight villages in Pitas which were inundated following continuous heavy rain since yesterday.

The villages are Kampung Tambilidon, Kampung Kalumpang, Kampung Taka, Kampung Saab Darat, Kampung Rukom Ulu, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Desa Seberang and Kampung Kanibongan.

The weather is fine tonight statewide. ― Bernama